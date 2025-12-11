Four Players with Three Or More Points Lead the Way in Offensive Explosion against the Generals

Kingston, ON - On a wet, cold, and downright disgusting Wednesday night in Kingston the Frontenacs hosted a longtime rival in the Oshawa Generals in a rare mid-week matchup. Entering the night on a nine game winless streak, the Frontenacs had a golden opportunity to right the ship and get back on track against the last place team in the OHL.

The Frontenacs got off to a slow start in the shot department but they were the first to find the back of the net. Jacob Battaglia found Maleek McGowan all alone at the back door of the Oshawa crease for a tap-in on just their second shot of the game. McGowan's fourth goal of the season would keep the Frontenacs ahead for only two minutes as Matt Minchak had the puck poked away from him before he could cover it up and get a whistle; leading to Porter Byrd-Leitner scoring his first career OHL goal on an empty net.

Before the first period would come to a close though, Andrew Kuzma scored his 11th of the year on a shot that was partially stopped by Jaden Cholette but it ws shot so hard that it still went into the back of the net. The older of the Kuzma brothers gave the Frontenacs a 2-1 advantage heading into the second period.

Everything seemed to be going Kingston's way, as the Frontenacs would add a pair of goals in the second period off the sticks of Robin Kuzma and Landon Wright. The fourth goal, scored by Wright, broke a long streak for the Brockville, ON native. It was Wright's fourth goal of the season and his first since October 10th against the Peterborough Petes.

Although outshooting the Frontenacs 19-18 through two periods, the Generals didn't generate any high danger chances other than an Aleks Kulemin turnover leading to a shot alone in the slot from Rowen Sang, but Matt Minchak stood tall.

Just five seconds into the third period, Luke Posthumus scored his 8th of the season. The Frontenacs won the faceoff to start the third, but Posthumus snagged the puck and went in all alone on Minchak and scored to make it a 4-2 game.

Andre Mondoux responded just a minute later to give the Frontenacs their three goal lead back. The Frontenacs would get additional goals from Jacob Battaglia and Robin Kuzma before Aiden O'Donnell scored a late goal for the Generals; as the Frontenacs finally got back in the win column with a 7-3 win.

Jacob Battaglia had a goal and three assists, Robin Kuzma had two goals and an assist, Landon Wright had a goal and two assists and Tomas Pobezal had three assists in a big offensive night across the board to lead the way for the black and gold.

The Frontenacs are back in action this Friday night as they host the Windsor Spitfires in a 7:05pm puck drop back at Slush Puppie Place.







