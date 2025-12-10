Game Day, Game 31, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Ihnat Pazii and Nathan Aspinall both scored and Mason Vaccari made 24 saves but the Firebirds were beaten in a shootout by the Ottawa 67's, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at TD Place. Flint finished its Eastern Ontario road trip with three of a possible six points.

A PAIR OF STREAKS: Alex Kostov had an assist on Sunday afternoon and now has points in each of his last 13 games. Kostov's point streak is the longest of the season by a Firebird, the longest active point streak in the OHL and is tied for the second-longest point streak in the league this season. He has 11 goals and 11 assists during the life of the streak. Nathan Aspinall also has a double-digit point streak with points in 11 in a row, the second-longest active streak in the league. He has 10 goals and 12 assists during his streak.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Firebirds will take home ice on Wednesday for the first time since November 29, having played their previous four games on the road. Flint went 1-1-0-2 over the past four games and now returns to the Dort Financial Center, where it has won six in a row and 11 of its last 12. The Firebirds are 11-3-0-0 at home this season and will play each of their next three games on home ice.

SCORING ON THE STORM: Guelph averages 3.93 goals against per game, the fifth-most in the OHL. The Storm have allowed five or more goals 10 times this season and are 1-9-0-0 when doing so. Flint is 2-0-0-0 against Guelph so far this year, having beaten the Storm 6-3 on November 8 in Flint and 4-3 on November 22 in Guelph.

PENALTY? NO PROBLEM: Flint's penalty kill sits at 84.1% on the season, the third-best PK percentage in the OHL. The Firebirds have allowed more than one power play goal in a game once this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov was named to the Western Conference roster for next month's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on Tuesday...Ihnat Pazii has goals in back-to-back games after being held without a goal in his first six games as a Firebird...the Firebirds are 4-0-0-0 on Wednesdays this season...seven of Flint's 30 games this season have gone to overtime or a shootout. The Firebirds are now 4-3 during such occasions.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay home to host the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







