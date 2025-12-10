Fronts Looking to Get Back in the Win Column against the Generals

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight for a rare mid-week battle as they welcome the Oshawa Generals to Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm, and for Kingston, this matchup presents something they've been chasing with determination for the last few weeks; a chance to finally get back in the win column.

Yes, the Frontenacs are riding a nine-game losing streak, but anyone watching this team closely knows that the record doesn't tell the full story. Kingston has been competitive, energetic, and in several games just one bounce away from flipping the script. The effort is there, the structure is tightening, and the group continues to play far better than the standings suggest. Tonight feels like an opportunity to turn that momentum into results.

They'll face an Oshawa team that sits at the bottom of the OHL standings but can't be taken lightly. The Generals have been sneaky dangerous lately, pulling off a shocker around the league. They picked up a massive win over the OHL leading Brantford Bulldogs, and followed it with a stunning comeback victory over the Sudbury Wolves, proof that they're capable of exploding if given too much space.

For Kingston, the mission is simple: dictate play early, keep the pressure on, and capitalize on a Generals squad that can be unpredictable from period to period. With home ice, a fired-up crowd, and the sense that the tide is close to turning, tonight shapes up as an ideal moment for the Frontenacs to reset the narrative and grab a much-needed win.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Minchak (#76)

Matthew Minchak has been a shining light for the Frontenacs this season. Minchak was just named to Team East in the OHL Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game, and he's looking to turn that great news into some momentum out on the ice. Statistically, Minchak is a top goalie in the league as he sits first in save percentage with a 0.928 SV% and fourth in goals against average with a 2.33. For an undrafted free agent signing of the Frontenacs, Minchak has to feel good that NHL scouts want to see more of him in the Top Prospects Game.

Oshawa - Aiden O'Donnell (#79)

The former first round pick of the Brantford Bulldogs was recently acquired by the Generals in the Ben Danford trade. O'Donnell has been playing in an elevated role from what he was used to in Brantford, finally having the opportunity to show what he's truly made of. On a stacked Brantford team O'Donnell was deeper in the lineup, but now on a rebuilding Generals team O'Donnell is playing top minutes in all situations. The skill is certainly there, so watch for the Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native to make an impact.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







