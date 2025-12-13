Frontenacs Grab Second Win in a Row Friday Night
Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Frontenacs made a statement on Friday night when the Windsor Spitfires made their way to Slush Puppie Place for the first time this season.
Kingston set the tone early on Friday night. Will Bishop took a feed from Landon Wright and Robin Kuzma and buried what was his first of the season and his first as a Frontenac. The scoring would continue for the Frontenacs, Nolan Buttar would stay red hot, going bar down for his third goal of the season. Windsor would add one goal. 2-1, the Frontenacs would lead after 20 minutes.
The offence would continue to press in the second period. Maleek McGowan and Kieren Dervin would each score in the middle frame. McGowan's goal would be good for his fifth of the season, and Dervin would grab his ninth. Windsor once again would add just one goal. 4-2, Frontenacs after 40 minutes.
In the third period, the Frontenacs would flex their defensive muscles once again, holding the Spitfires to just one goal. Matt Minchak would be fantastic again for Kingston, shutting down Windsor in the dying moments of the game. Frontenacs win their second game in a row, beating one of the top teams in the Western Conference 4-3.
The Frontenacs now wrap up their weekend on Sunday night in Oshawa for their second game of the week against the Generals, before returning to Slush Puppie Place next Friday to take on the Brantford Bulldogs in the Frontenacs annual Holiday game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
