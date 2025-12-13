Bears Get Tossed Out In Shootout With Wolves

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

A rough second road game for the Attack Friday night as the Bears faced off against the Sudbury Wolves. In a tied game of 6-6 the Wolves would eventually gain the upper hand in a shootout leaving Owen Sound in a 6-7 deficit.

A packed first period had the Attack locked in early in the frame. Tristan Delisle would get his 21st goal of the season before the ten minute mark on a lone mission and an un assuming Sudbury goalie. Nicholas Sykora would be next in line for the puck, right down the center lane into the back of the net. Wolves would get a shot back at the Attack on a penalty shot call by Kieron Walton, but not without Owen Sound coming back out with more fire. With a one timer shot, Pierce Mbuyi would bring the Attack 3-1 over the Wolves. Another goal from the Wolves would see Gavin Ewles make his third of the season at just under 5 minutes remaining in the period. The Attack. would pull one more trick from their sleeve with Caden Taylor, working forward to the next, reciveing the puck from teammate Mbuyi, scoring a 4-2 lead for the Attack.

A positive start to the second frame would please Owen Sound fans. On a two-man advantage, Braedyn Rogers would ring home a shot from the left side of the Sudbury's net, sinking home another Attack goal and his 5th of the season. Following suit, Wesley Royston positioned himself co-inside of the Wolves' net. Getting the fed puck from defenceman John Banks, Royston would slide in the puck earning the Attack their 6th goal. In a sudden turn of play the Wolves would go four unanswered goals from Rowan Henderson, Daniel Berehowsky, Artem Gonchar and Villeneuve. The score was now tied up 6-6 going into the third period.

There would be no movement in the third as both teams fought a hard and tedious 20 minutes of play. Moving into a shootout the Wolves would see to their victory leaving the final at 7-6 Sudbury.

