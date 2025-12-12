Game Day, Game 32, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

Published on December 12, 2025

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Seven Firebirds had multi-point nights, highlighted by five points and a hat trick from Nathan Aspinall as the Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm, 9-1, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

WHAT A NIGHT: The Firebirds hung nine goals on the Guelph Storm on Wednesday night, equaling the most goals they have scored in a single game this season. Flint previously scored nine in a 9-3 win over North Bay on November 7. Flint's eight-goal winning margin was the biggest of the season. The Firebirds scored three power play goals, matching their best output with a man advantage this season. Nathan Aspinall had five points, matching Brady Smith for the most points in a game by a Firebird this season.

WHAT A PLAYER: Nathan Aspinall recorded his first OHL hat trick and set a new career-high with five points on Wednesday night. Aspinall now leads the OHL with 47 points and is second in the league with 21 goals. He has set a new career-high in goals, surpassing the 18 he scored in the 2023-24 season, and has matched his career-high in points which was set during the 2025-26 season.

A PAIR OF STREAKS: Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 14 games on Wednesday, the longest active streak in the OHL and the second-longest in the league this season. He has 11 goals and 14 assists during his streak. Nathan Aspinall extended his own point streak to 12 games, the second-longest active streak in the league. He has 13 goals and 14 assists during his streak.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Firebirds have won seven consecutive home games and 12 of their last 13 on Dort Financial Center ice. Flint is 12-3-0-0 at home this season and their 12 wins are tied for the second-most home wins in the OHL.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Thibodeau had a goal and an assist on Wednesday night, his first game back after missing the previous six due to injury...Jimmy Lombardi recorded his 100th career OHL point on Wednesday...the Rangers lost in overtime at the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday night but have points in four straight games...Carter Beauchesne made his OHL debut on Wednesday night and was +1 with two shots on goal.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds finish their week on Saturday night against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

