Roobroeck and Patterson's Big Night Push IceDogs Past Knights for Third Straight Win

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs played host to the reigning Memorial Cup champions on Thursday night and earned a hard-fought 4-3 win on the backs of Ryan Roobroeck and Riley Patterson.

Roobroeck, who grew up in London, earned the first star of the game with two goals and two assists, totalling four points, against his hometown team. Patterson stayed hot with a three-point performance, notching his 11th point in the past four games.

Halfway through the first period, the IceDogs struck first when Roobroeck scored his first of two goals on the night, this one coming on a long point shot on the powerplay.

Shortly after the Knights tied the game in the second period, the IceDogs reclaimed the lead with Roobroeck scoring again on a beautiful wrist shot that beat Medvedev short side. Hayden Reid kept the second-period scoring going with his fourth goal of the year after multiple near misses earlier in the game. Patterson danced away from two Knights players to set Reid up with a wide-open net. Ethan Czata brought the middle frame to a close with a powerplay goal with just ten seconds left in the period.

During the second intermission, the Knights made a goalie change, bringing in Sebastian Gatto looking for a spark. The goalie change seemed to wake London up as they scored two goals in the third but Vladislav Yermolenko stood tall in the IceDogs' crease.

A major key to the IceDogs' victory was having a perfect night on special teams. The penalty kill unit was able to fend off all three Knights' powerplays while the IceDogs scored on both of their two-man advantages.

The IceDogs are headed to Barrie on Saturday for a matchup against the Colts, who sit second in the Eastern Conference.

On Sunday, the IceDogs return to the Meridian Centre for their second 2 p.m. game against the North Bay Battalion in as many weekends.

