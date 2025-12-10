IceDogs Prospects Bell & Flora Selected for GOHL Top Prospects Game

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST. CATHARINES, ONT - The Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL) has selected two highly touted Niagara IceDogs prospects for their annual Top Prospects Game. 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft picks Caden Bell and Justin Flora were both named to the Top Prospects Game as recognition for their great starts to the 2025/26 GOJHL season.

Bell, who was picked in the third round (49th overall) by the IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has been phenomenal for the St. Catharines Falcons, who are ranked No. 2 in the GOJHL's Eastern Conference. As a 16-year-old, the right-handed defenceman is the team's leading scoring defender with 28 points in 27 games, and has been just as effective defensively.

Flora is second IceDogs prospect tapped for the Top Prospects Game. The IceDogs selected Flora in the ninth round (172nd overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Flora, who plays on the Welland Jr. Canadians, has been a bright spot with 23 points in 18 games, sitting at 2nd in team points and 1st in points per game.

The GOHL Top Prospects Game takes place on Tuesday, January 13th, at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough at 7 PM ET. Caden Bell will be playing for Team Schieflle, and Justin Flora will be playing for Team Thornton.

The IceDogs wish both of these potential future stars the best of luck in the showcase.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.