Barrie Colts Christmas Gift Package Now Available

Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are proud to introduce this year's Holiday Gift Package - the perfect way to celebrate the season in Colts Country.

Priced at $89.99 (tax included), this limited-edition bundle delivers outstanding value for fans of all ages. Each package includes exclusive Colts merchandise and extras that bring the spirit of game night right into the holidays.

Available only at the Colts Store inside Sadlon Arena, these packages are in limited supply and will be sold first-come, first-served - once they're gone, they're gone.

Whether you're gifting a lifelong season-seat holder, a young player dreaming of the OHL stage, or someone new to the blue and gold, the Holiday Gift Package is a winning way to share the excitement of Colts hockey.

Gift Card Flexibility

The included Colts gift card can be redeemed for:

Regular Season Game Tickets

Merchandise at the Colts Store

Food & Beverage at Horsepower Sports Bar inside Sadlon Arena

Plus - enjoy a free Toppers Pizza voucher, redeemable for pickup or delivery at participating Toppers locations. A perfect game-night treat!

Get Yours Today

Visit the Colts Store at Sadlon Arena to purchase your Holiday Gift Package today.

For inquiries, fans can reach out to Zach Sellick at the Colts Store at: (705)-737-6935







