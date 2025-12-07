Colts Win in Ottawa

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The Barrie Colts kicked off their weekend road swing with a decisive 5-1 victory in Ottawa, delivering a complete effort in all three zones to quiet the 67's at TD Place Arena.

Barrie opened the scoring in the first period when captain Cole Beaudoin found space in the slot and buried a quick release off a setup from Emil Hemming. Ottawa responded late in the frame on the power play to send the game into the intermission tied 1-1.

The Colts took over in the second. A relentless forecheck sparked the go-ahead goal as Kashawn Aitcheson tucked home the eventual game-winner, assisted by Alex Assadourian. Minutes later, forward Nicholas Desiderio stepped into a lane-finding blast from the blue line, providing the insurance marker with help from Cole Emerton and Gabriel Eliasson.

Barrie continued to push in the third, and Beaudoin wasn't done yet. On a power play midway through the period, he cashed in his second of the night off a crisp feed from Joe Salandra, with Hemming adding another assist.

From there, the Colts locked things down defensively and controlled the pace to the final buzzer, securing a strong statement win to open the back-to-back road set.

Fans can relive every key moment from the victory - watch the full game highlights on our Youtube channel.







