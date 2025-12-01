Colts Weekly Report: A Look Back at Teddy Bear Toss Night

It was an eventful week for the Barrie Colts, highlighted by a spirited comeback attempt in Sudbury, an unforgettable Teddy Bear Toss moment at home, and a pair of crucial games on tap as the team continues its push through the OHL regular season.

Colts Battle in Sudbury

The Colts opened the week on the road, facing the Sudbury Wolves in a tough Northern matchup. Trailing 5-2 in the third period, Kashawn Aitcheson-who had already buried one earlier-struck again to cut the deficit to two. His second of the night made it 5-3 and gave Barrie life heading into the final stretch. Despite generating pressure late, the comeback fell short, and the Colts dropped the matchup 6-3.

Teddy Bear Toss Night at Sadlon Arena

Saturday night at Sadlon Arena delivered one of the most special moments of the season as the annual Teddy Bear Toss took center stage with the Colts hosting the Kingston Frontenacs.

The building didn't wait long for the magic. Midway through the opening frame, Jaiden Newton buried the night's first goal-triggering an avalanche of 1,196 stuffed toys pouring onto the ice. The scene was equal parts electric and heartwarming, as thousands of bears rained down in support of families across our community through Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

From there, the game tightened into a defensive battle. After the early marker, both sides held firm until the third period, when Justin Handsor delivered the eventual game-winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Barrie.

Looking Ahead

The Colts now prepare for a challenging back-to-back on the road:

-Friday: TD Place in Ottawa vs. the 67's

-Saturday: Slush Puppie Place in Kingston vs. the Frontenacs

With momentum from Saturday's emotional win and standout individual performances across the roster, the Colts look to carry that energy into two important divisional matchups.

