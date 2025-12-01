'Boost the Community Challenge' Presented by Booster Juice

Published on December 1, 2025

Guelph Storm News Release







New for the 2025/2026 season, the 'Boost the Community Challenge' presented by Booster Juice oÃ¯Â¬â¬ers a one-of-a-kind experience for two local minor hockey teams - one boys' team and one girls' team - who have made a positive impact in the community.

These teams will be selected based on how they've helped "boost" Guelph through acts of kindness, leadership, or community service. Winners will be chosen by a panel and rewarded with an unforgettable VIP experience at the Sleeman Centre.

Experience Includes:

Booster Juice smoothies for all players

Co-branded t-shirts for all participants

Guelph Storm dressing room tour post practice

Practice run by Storm coach and players

Pre-Determined Practice Dates:

Saturday, January 3rd 2026 1:00-1:50pm

Saturday, January 17th 2026 1:00-1:50pm

Community Impact:

This program is designed to celebrate youth teams that make a diÃ¯Â¬â¬erence in Guelph, strengthen Booster Juice's connection to health, sport, and community, and create lasting memories for young athletes and their families.

Use the form below for your chance to participate this season! Please contact Lisa Della Mattia, [email protected], with any questions.

By participating in the Boost the Community Challenge you consent to allowing the Guelph Storm to share photo and/or video across the Guelph Storm social media channels and website

Booster Juice "Boost the Community Challenge"

Team Name

Age of Players

Number of Players and Coaches who would be on ice

Name of Nominator

Email of Nominator

Use the space below to tell us what your minor hockey team has done to boost the community!

