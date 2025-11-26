Holiday Hockey Camp Led by Dan Paille Unveiled

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are excited to partner with alumni Dan Paille on a holiday hockey camp for youth players!

Limited to only 30 skaters per session, the holiday camp provides rep hockey players with three sessions of on-ice training. Participants will receive instruction from OHL and NHL experienced coaches, including current and former Storm players. The program is divided into four group:

Age Groups

Group 1 - Ages 14 to 16 (2009, 2010, 2011 birth years)

Group 2 - Ages 13 to 14 (2011, 2012, 2013 birth years)

Group 3 - Ages 10 to 12 (2013, 2014, 2015 birth years)

Group 4 - Ages 8 to 10 (2015, 2016, 2017 birth years)

Program Dates and Times

December 19, 2025

Group 1 12:00pm-12:50pm, Group 2 1:00pm-1:50pm, Group 3 2:00pm-2:50pm, Group 4 3:00pm-3:50pm

December 23, 2025

Group 1 12:00pm-12:50pm, Group 2 1:00pm-1:50pm, Group 3 2:00pm-2:50pm, Group 4 3:00pm-3:50pm

December 29, 2025

Group 1 12:00pm-12:50pm, Group 2 1:00pm-1:50pm, Group 3 2:00pm-2:50pm, Group 4 3:00pm-3:50pm

Cost:

$250.00 plus hst

Facility:

Sleeman Centre, 50 Woolwich Street

Equipment:

Appropriate hockey equipment is the responsibility of each participant including goaltenders. Full gear must be worn for each session.

Registration:

Click here to download the registration form. Once your form is completed, please email it to [email protected]

