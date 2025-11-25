Mark Pape Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for October 2025

Guelph Storm News Release







On October 17th, rookie Mark Pape was recognized as the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award winner.

The monthly award is presented to a player who is conscientious student with a strong commitment to his academic studies. Mark is currently achieving an incredibly 98% average in his grade 11 courses.

