Mark Pape Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for October 2025
Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On October 17th, rookie Mark Pape was recognized as the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award winner.
The monthly award is presented to a player who is conscientious student with a strong commitment to his academic studies. Mark is currently achieving an incredibly 98% average in his grade 11 courses.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025
- CHL Announces Officiating Crew for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - OHL
- Sunday Is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall - Guelph Storm
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 1: Vaughan Kings Lead Inaugural List - OHL
- Petes Partner with Make-A-Wish Canada for Thursday Game against North Bay - Peterborough Petes
- Eric Frossard Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for November 2025 - Guelph Storm
- Mark Pape Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for October 2025 - Guelph Storm
- Wolves Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Sudbury Wolves
- Mason Vaccari Commits to Stonehill College - Flint Firebirds
- Fronts this Week: Another Three-In-Three Weekend Is Coming Up - Kingston Frontenacs
- Friday, November 28th Is Annual Books for Kids Night Sponsored by GuelphToday.com - Guelph Storm
- Thank You, Jett - Guelph Storm
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Sunday Is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall
- Eric Frossard Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for November 2025
- Mark Pape Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for October 2025
- Friday, November 28th Is Annual Books for Kids Night Sponsored by GuelphToday.com
- Thank You, Jett