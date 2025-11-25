Petes Partner with Make-A-Wish Canada for Thursday Game against North Bay

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have partnered with Make-A-Wish Canada and Women for Wishes for Thursday's home game against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

During the game, the Women from the "Light the Wish" group will be fundraising for Make-A-Wish Canada. Fundraising opportunities will be available both in the concourse and in the stands. Fans are encouraged to donate to help fulfill life changing wishes. Heading into the night, a total of $9,500+ has already been raised thanks to amazing partners and businesses that will be highlighted during the game. Fans who will not be at the game can donate to Make-A-Wish Canada.

Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the world's leading children's wish granting organization. Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes, including 2,011 last year alone. Research shows that prescribed wishes can improve adherence to treatment, reduce emergency room visits, and deliver lasting health benefits. Visit the Make-A-Wish table on the concourse on game night to learn more about how you can get involved.

Limited tickets for Thursday's game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







