Fitzgerald Scores Twice as Petes Extend Win Streak to Five

Published on November 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the Sarnia Sting

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 13, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sarnia Sting for the first and only time this season. Peterborough scored two late goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead, before sealing the 5-3 win with an empty netter in the final two minutes of the game.

Colin Fitzgerald led the way for the Petes, scoring twice in the game, while Braydon McCallum (1G, 1A), Kaden McGregor (2A), and Grayden Strohack (2A) each had two points. Leon Kolarik and Brody Partridge scored, with Adam Novotný, Matthew Soto, and Brennan Faulkner each picking up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 36 for his 11th win of the season, tying him for first in the OHL in wins.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (17:40) - Colin Fitzgerald (5), Assist - Grayden Strohack (2)

Second Period:

Sarnia Goal (:36) - Mitch Young (2), Assists - Kase Kamzik (4), Liam Beamish (7)

Peterborough Goal (4:07) PP - Colin Fitzgerald (6), Assists - Braydon McCallum (14), Kaden McGregor (5)

Sarnia Goal (6:49) - Easton Walos (9), Assists - Jordan Bax (8), Hughston Hurt (2)

Sarnia Goal (10:46) PP - Alessandro Di Iorio (3), Assists - Lukas Fischer (11), Beckham Edwards (10)

Peterborough Goal (18:16) PP - Leon Kolarik (7), Assists - Adam Novotný (9), Matthew Soto (10)

Peterborough Goal (18:39) - Brody Partridge (2), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (4), Kaden McGregor (6)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (18:03) EN - Braydon McCallum (3), Assists - Grayden Strohack (3)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 15, when they travel to Barrie to take on the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

