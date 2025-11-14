Fitzgerald Scores Twice as Petes Extend Win Streak to Five
Published on November 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 13, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sarnia Sting for the first and only time this season. Peterborough scored two late goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead, before sealing the 5-3 win with an empty netter in the final two minutes of the game.
Colin Fitzgerald led the way for the Petes, scoring twice in the game, while Braydon McCallum (1G, 1A), Kaden McGregor (2A), and Grayden Strohack (2A) each had two points. Leon Kolarik and Brody Partridge scored, with Adam Novotný, Matthew Soto, and Brennan Faulkner each picking up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 36 for his 11th win of the season, tying him for first in the OHL in wins.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (17:40) - Colin Fitzgerald (5), Assist - Grayden Strohack (2)
Second Period:
Sarnia Goal (:36) - Mitch Young (2), Assists - Kase Kamzik (4), Liam Beamish (7)
Peterborough Goal (4:07) PP - Colin Fitzgerald (6), Assists - Braydon McCallum (14), Kaden McGregor (5)
Sarnia Goal (6:49) - Easton Walos (9), Assists - Jordan Bax (8), Hughston Hurt (2)
Sarnia Goal (10:46) PP - Alessandro Di Iorio (3), Assists - Lukas Fischer (11), Beckham Edwards (10)
Peterborough Goal (18:16) PP - Leon Kolarik (7), Assists - Adam Novotný (9), Matthew Soto (10)
Peterborough Goal (18:39) - Brody Partridge (2), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (4), Kaden McGregor (6)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (18:03) EN - Braydon McCallum (3), Assists - Grayden Strohack (3)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 15, when they travel to Barrie to take on the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette and centre Adam Levac vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum (left) vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald reacts after his goal against the Sarnia Sting
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025
- Shurygin Stops 38, Harmer Scores in OT as Spirit Beat Colts Thursday - Saginaw Spirit
- Fitzgerald Scores Twice as Petes Extend Win Streak to Five - Peterborough Petes
- Dec Scores in Third-Straight as Otters Fall in North Bay - Erie Otters
- Learn More About Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold and Associates - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Friday - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Frozen 5K - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Return of In-Person Draft: 2026 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore to be Held in Kingston - OHL
- Hoyt Park - 2024 CHL Memorial Cup Legacy Project Dedication - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Barrie Colts - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Fitzgerald Scores Twice as Petes Extend Win Streak to Five
- Thanasi Marentette Launches Marentette's Mission
- Petes Beat Generals to Extend Win Streak to Four Games
- Petes Acquire Two Picks from Attack in Exchange for Caden Taylor
- Petes Take Down First Place Bulldogs in Overtime