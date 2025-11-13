Hoyt Park - 2024 CHL Memorial Cup Legacy Project Dedication

Published on November 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







You are cordially invited to attend the Hoyt Park Memorial Cup Legacy Project Dedication on Thursday, November 20th at 11:30 a.m. at Hoyt Park, located at 1574 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, in the new upper-level Pavilion.

When the Saginaw Spirit were bidding on the 2024 CHL Memorial Cup, Hoyt Park was chosen as one of 6 official Memorial Cup Legacy Projects, highlighting its role in enhancing community development and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Come join us at this special event as we will showcase the impressive upgrades made to Hoyt Park and thank and recognize the many community members who helped secure the Memorial Cup bid and bring the Legacy Project to life. Scheduled to briefly speak are CHL President Dan MacKenzie, Saginaw Spirit President/Managing Partner Craig Goslin, Saginaw CVB Director of Sports/Tourism Tim Shelton and the Chairman of Friends of Hoyt Park Larry Brethauer.

Because the Memorial Cup Bid was awarded to the Saginaw Spirit, over $1.6 million in improvements have transformed our beautiful Hoyt Park, including:

- A stunning new upper-level Pavilion with a metal roof, electricity, water, fireplace, and handicap-accessible sidewalk

- 14 picnic tables, including accessible options

- Aluminum bleachers with shade tops at all 6 diamonds, set on concrete pads

- Accessible sidewalks to diamonds 4 & 5, bleachers, and lower pavilion

- A brand-new 6th ball diamond with dugouts

- Refurbishment of the existing 5 ball diamonds

- Conversion of ball diamond lighting to energy-efficient LED fixtures

- A new electronic sign on Washington Avenue

Come celebrate this milestone and see firsthand how historic Hoyt Park is evolving into a vibrant hub for recreation and community pride.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.