Dec Scores in Third-Straight as Otters Fall in North Bay

Published on November 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







North Bay, Ontario - The Otters would open up another road trip Thursday night as they would begin the annual northern swing with a stop in North Bay to battle the Battalion. Off the back of a big home win Saturday, Erie would hope to use that victory as a stepping stone and bring the momentum into Thursday's contest and earn just their second multi-game winning streak of the season.

Both teams stepped out in North Bay Thursday night, playing fast and aggressively. An even match throughout the first twenty, both teams' offensive lines were making the defensemen on either side work. Erie's defense was imposing, each line putting their bodies in front of pucks, helping Noah Erliden get the play out of the Otters' defensive zone. The Otters were finally able to find a breakthrough at the seventh minute of the game, as Captain, Gabriel Frasca (SHG, 9), netted his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0 Otters. Frasca broke out past the Battalion's defense to score the shorthanded goal. North Bay was quick to answer this attack, finally putting one past Erliden, who had been solid for the first ten minutes of the game. It was Jax Periera (PPG, 3) to even the score at 1-1 nearly three minutes later. Both teams saw good looks on goal for the final minutes of the first period though neither could capitalize. The score would remain 1-1 going into the middle period, North Bay outshooting Erie 14-6.

Noah Erliden was putting on a show in net, tracking pucks well and absorbing rebounds. Despite his impressive effort, the Battalion were able to find luck early in the second period, as Ryder Carey (4) nailed one off the quick release into the slot to make it a 2-1 lead for North Bay. The game went into a bit of a standstill after this initial attack, the Otters trying to get something going for themselves. It was Michael Dec (7) to take things into his own hands at the seven-minute mark, a great individual effort and run up the ice, earning Dec his seventh goal of the season and putting the game back even at 2-2. Things were looking up for the Otters, who were earning their footing in the match, until the Battalions' Nolan Laird (GWG, 3) scored off of a recovered puck directly after the faceoff. This score would remain as the teams headed into the final period, North Bay leading 3-2. Shots on goal would favor North Bay 29-12.

The final period of Thursday night's matchup was a slow one, as both teams fought for another chance to either seal the win or tie the game to put us into overtime. Despite creating multiple opportunities on the net, the Otters just could not swing it. With two minutes remaining in the game, Erie pulled Erliden to give a final push to an already high-intensity Otters offense, though ultimately, the Battalion would finish out the night with a win, Ethan Procyszyn (ENG, 2) making it a final of 4-2, Erie falling in North Bay before the quick turnaround to Sudbury the following evening. Final shot total would see North Bay out-shoot Erie 36-22.

The Otters are back in action Friday as they head to Sudbury for the season's final battle with the Wolves. A Sunday afternoon clash in Oshawa wraps up the road trip. Erie returns home on Friday, November 21 as they battle the Barrie Colts on Children's Grief Awareness Night (Alongside Highmark Caring Place).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

