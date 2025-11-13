Learn More About Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold and Associates

Published on November 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm and Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis are once again teaming up for an awareness game on Friday, November 14th with the help of Andra Arnold and Associates as the Windsor Spitfires visit the Sleeman Centre for the first time this season.

Sly Castaldi, Executive Director of Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis caught up with in-stand host Ryan Savein to chat about the annual game, the work of GWWIC, and more!

Representatives from Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis will be on hand on Friday night in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with posters, G-WWIC swag, and agency cards to bring awareness to the work they do for the Guelph Wellington community every day. Friday's game will also feature the G-W WIC 50/50 draw, and you don't have to be at the game to win! Click here to access and purchase 50/50 tickets.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame corridor of the Sleeman Centre.

