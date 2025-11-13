Kitchener Rangers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Friday

KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 14th, with the evening dedicated to raising awareness for Clarky's Kids (Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO)) and Grand River Hospital.

Established in 2008 alongside Rangers alumnus David Clarkson, the Clarky's Kids program provides children from Grand River Hospital's POGO Satellite Centre-and local children undergoing cancer treatment-the opportunity to experience the excitement of a Rangers game and connect with players and coaches both at The Aud and in the hospital. The program also raises vital funds to support local families coping with childhood cancer.

The POGO Satellite Clinic at Grand River Hospital is one of nine in Ontario, ensuring children can receive specialized cancer care closer to home.

From 2002 to 2005, Clarkson dedicated countless hours to community involvement, demonstrating leadership and compassion that continue to inspire Rangers players and fans today. Clarkson's impact was recognized when he earned the Ted Scharf Humanitarian Award in both 2002-03 and 2003-04.

On Friday, David Clarkson's parents, along with children and families from the Clarky's Kids program, will participate in a special ceremonial puck drop and enjoy the game from a Rangers suite, joined by nurses from Grand River Hospital in a neighbouring suite.

Fans attending Thursday's game are invited to share who they fight for.

"I FIGHT FOR" signs will be available in the North Concourse for fans to personalize and display proudly during the game. Signs will be featured on the videoboard at the game. Tickets to the game are available here.

Supporting Clarky's Kids

Fans can help support Clarky's Kids throughout the 2025-26 season in the following ways:

Videoboard Announcements: Celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion during a Rangers home game by submitting a videoboard message. Donations from announcements go directly to Clarky's Kids. Submit your request here: chl.ca/ohl-rangers/announcements

Rangers Reach 50/50: Stay tuned for details for a special December Raffle with proceeds supporting Clarky's Kids (POGO) and the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

The Kitchener Rangers thank our fans, community partners, and Grand River Hospital staff for their continued support in helping make a difference in the lives of local children and families affected by cancer. Together, we fight as one.







