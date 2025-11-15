Kitchener Looking to Snap Two-Game Slide in Royal City

Guelph, ON - Tonight opens a thrilling home-and-home series against the Guelph Storm with the Rangers travelling to the Royal City Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight, the Rangers travel down Highway 7 to visit the Guelph Storm for their second meeting of the season. The most recent game came on October 14th, when Kitchener scored six unanswered goals on their way to a 6-1 victory. Jack Pridham put together an impressive offensive effort, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Last year, the Highway 7 rivals met eight times - the same number scheduled for this season. Kitchener dominated the series in 2024-25, winning seven of the eight matchups and posting a 7-1-0-0 record. Over the past five seasons, the East Avenue Blue have also held the upper hand in the rivalry, compiling a 23-10-1-0 record against Storm.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (12-5-2-0)

Suffering their second straight loss, the Blueshirts find themselves sixth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points after 19 games. The Rangers will look to bounce back tonight in a 'four-point' game against their Highway 7 rivals.

After being held off the scoreboard by the Greyhounds, there will be a lot of Kitchener skaters eager to get their names back on scoresheet. Cameron Reid sits sixth in the OHL in points amongst all defencemen with 16 points (2G, 14A) in 17 games. He will look to spark some offence from the back end.

Jack Pridham is still the leading marksmen on the roster with nine goals in 17 games. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect hasn't found the back of the net in the last three games, so he will be motivated to change that tonight.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STORM (10-7-2-0)

Sitting fourth in the Midwest Division with 22 points through 19 contests and just four points back of the Rangers - the Guelph Storm are coming off an impressive win against the Windsor Spitfires.

Co-captain, Jett Luchanko is coming off a four points (1G, 3A) night against the Spits and now has ten points (2G, 8A) in six games since returning to the Royal City. Jett has recorded at least a point in four of those games.

Buffalo Sabres prospect, Ethan Miedema is the leading points scorer on the Storm roster this season with 17 points in 19 games. Miedema has found the back of the net eight times and has added nine helpers.

Drafted Storm:

Five players on the Guelph Storm's roster were drafted to the NHL; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Charlie Paquette (Dallas Stars) were chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft, with Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) selected in 2024. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will host the team from the Royal City in the second half of this home-and-home series Tuesday night at The Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







