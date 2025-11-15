Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Sudbury Wolves

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (7-8-3-2) visit the Sudbury Wolves (4-15-1-0) on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at the Sudbury Community Arena.

Tonight's game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit won the first game of their road trip on Thursday night in a Carson Harmer overtime goal. Levi Harper picked up his 19th point of the season with an assist, and Stepan Shurygin stopped 38 of 39 shots in the 2-1 victory over the Barrie Colts.

The Sudbury Wolves lost at home last night, falling 6-3 to the Erie Otters. Brayden Bennet had his first multi-point night in the OHL with two assists, and goaltender Karsen Chartier stopped 31 of 36 shots.

This Season:

This will be the first of two matchups this season between the Spirit and the Wolves, with the second coming in February. Carson Harmer scored twice in Saginaw's last visit to Sudbury, a 7-2 win back on February 28th, 2025.

Players to watch:

Stepan Shurygin picked up his sixth win in the OHL on Thursday after stopping 38 of 39 shots against the Colts. Shurygin had a career high .975 save percentage, and he is among the top three goaltenders in the OHL in minutes with 965, and saves with 474.

Dima Zhilkin picked up his 19th point (10G-9A) of the season against the Colts with an assist. Since returning from injury Zhilkin has had 14 points (7G, 7A) in 12 games including a hat trick against the Windsor Spitfires on October 25th.

Carson Harmer has been heating up on offense for the Spirit, picking up six points (3G-4A) in his last 10 games, including the overtime winner on Thursday. Harmer had his first multi-point night of the season against the Owen Sound Attack last month with two assists, and has seven points (4G-3A) this season in 18 games for the Spirit.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Nathan Villeneuve leads the Wolves with 23 points in (8G-15A) in 15 games, including a goal last night against the Otters. Villeneuve was drafted 63rd overall by the Seattle Kraken in 2024, and currently has had eight multi-point games this season. With 182 games of OHL experience, Villeneuve is a strong veteran presence for the Wolves.

Backing the blueline for Sudbury is New York Rangers prospect Artem Gonchar, who picked up his first multi-point game in the OHL last Sunday against Peterborough, and scored twice against the Otters last night. Gonchar was drafted 29th overall by Sudbury in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, and has seven points (4G, 3A) in 18 games this season with the Wolves.

Sudbury's NHL Drafted Players:

Alex Pharand (CHI), Kieron Walton (WPG), Jan Chovan (LAK), Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), Artem Gonchar (NYR)







