Spirit Sign Forward Gensen Geldart to SPA

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Wednesday morning that the team has signed right-shot forward Gensen Geldart (JEN-sin GEHL-dart) to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

Geldart has been a standout performer this season with Saginaw's GOHL affiliate, the Chatham Maroons. Through 18 games, the Vaughan, Ont. native has 6G-9A-15P in his first season of junior hockey.

Just two weeks ago, Geldart already grabbed OHL attention when he was named the GOHL Prospect of the Week. In a pair of victories with the Maroons, Geldart had an assist and his first GOHL hat-trick for four points. His Prospect of the Week performance came in the midst of a seven-game point streak (5G-5A-10P).

The Spirit selected Geldart in the fourth round, 75th overall at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He won an OHL Cup Silver Medal as an underage player with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA team in 2024. The following year, he led the Kings with six assists the following year at the 2025 OHL Cup (1G-6A-7P in 4GP).

Geldart will wear #95 in Saginaw and is expected to join the team for their upcoming road trip to Barrie, Sudbury, and North Bay. The Spirit return to the Dow Event Center on November 22nd to take on the Windsor Spitfires in their Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Michigan Elks Association.







