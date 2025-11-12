Thanasi Marentette Launches Marentette's Mission

(Peterborough, ON) - Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette announced today that he is launching a new community initiative called Marentette's Mission. Marentette's Mission is designed to provide essential resources for underprivileged individuals and families in the Peterborough community.

Inspired by his journey with competitive hockey and the values instilled through sport, Thanasi has launched Marentette's Mission as a donation driven program dedicated to making a real and lasting difference for those who need support the most.

"I'm very excited to be able to launch Marentette's Mission tomorrow night at the PMC," said Marentette. "Peterborough's become a second home to me over my three years here and I'm very happy to be able to use my platform to be able to donate back. I want to thank Petes fans for their support and encourage everyone to donate if they can."

For every Thursday night Petes home game from November 13-December 11, a collection area will be set up in the main lobby of the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Fans are encouraged to donate NEW winter jackets, snow pants, boots, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and other winter attire for all ages. Donations can also be brought to the Petes Store during regular business hours. The donations are in support of Street Level Advocacy and the Kawartha Haliburton Children's Foundation. The first 100 donations will receive a 5" x 7" glossy print or a collectors card, both signed by Marentette.

For more information about the program, contact marentettesmission@hotmail.com.

