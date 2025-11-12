Tickets Now on Sale for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on November 12, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale to the general public for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, taking place Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:00pm at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, home of the Peterborough Petes.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event in Brantford, anticipation is high as the OHL's top NHL Draft-eligible talent prepares to take centre stage in Peterborough. The 2025 edition delivered plenty of excitement, with the Eastern Conference defeating the Western Conference 5-4 in overtime before a sold-out crowd at the TD Civic Centre. The game showcased skill, speed, and physical play, attracting nearly 200 NHL scouts who took-in the action.

Fans won't want to miss this opportunity to see the next generation of stars compete in one of the League's marquee showcase events.

Stay tuned for more event information, including rosters and media accreditation details in the coming weeks!

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster at the following link:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/2026-connor-mcdavid-ohl-top-prospects-peterborough-ontario-01-14-2026/event/10006358E7C164AF







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

