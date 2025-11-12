Game Day, Game 19, Firebirds vs Knights - 7 p.m.

Published on November 12, 2025

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov had a hat trick for the second consecutive game, Jimmy Lombardi scored twice and the Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm, 6-3, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Darian Anderson and Luka Graziano each had a pair of assists for Flint as the Birds won their third straight game.

WHAT A WEEKEND: Alex Kostov scored a combined seven goals during Friday and Saturday night's games, recording his first two OHL hat tricks in the process. Kostov was named the OHL's Player of the Week on Monday after combining for seven goals, two assists and a +6 plus/minus rating over the three Flint wins. Kostov leads the Firebirds in goals (14) and points (23) and is now tied for fourth in the OHL in goals.

THE BIRDS ARE HOT: Flint enters Wednesday's game with three consecutive wins and having won seven of its last eight home games. The Firebirds are 7-3-0-0 on home ice this season and Wednesday's game is the third in a stretch that features four of five on home ice. Flint's three-game winning streak is its third of three or more this season. A win on Wednesday would match the longest winning streak of the season.

LOOMING TEST: The Firebirds play three games this week against teams ahead of them in the OHL standings. Wednesday it's the London Knights (T4 Western Conference, 25 pts), Friday features the Bulldogs in Brantford (1st OHL, 34 pts) and Saturday will be against the Owen Sound Attack (2nd Western Conference, 28 pts). Flint is a combined 1-1-1-0 against the three opponents this season.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: The Firebirds are now fourth in the OHL in goals per game at 3.78. Flint has scored five or more goals in a single game seven times this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: London's Braidy Wassilyn has five goals and four assists in six games for London since being acquired from the Niagara IceDogs. He had two goals and three assists for Niagara...Jimmy Lombardi has nine goals in his last eight games. He is four goals shy of his career-high of 13...Charlie Murata won a gold medal with Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge. Murata had four goals and six assists in five games during the tournament.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head east to take on the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday night. Puck drop at TD Civic Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

