Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 3-9

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds began last week with a record of 8-6-1-0. They faced a trio of opponents through the week, beginning across the Soo Locks on Wednesday at the CFL Memorial Gardens. Nathan Aspinall led things off by intercepting a pass and giving the Birds an early 1-0 with his seventh of the season early in period one. The Hounds tied it in the second, but Flint's offense clicked in the third, netting two in a span of less than five minutes for a 3-1 edge. Josh Colosimo buried his second of the year before Chris Thibodeau hit the game-winner moments later, his sixth. With an assist on Thibodeau's marker, Alex Kostov recorded his 99th career point in his 200th OHL game. The Soo struck once more with an extra attacker on for the pulled netminder, but they were unable to score again, giving Flint a 3-2 road victory. Mason Vaccari made 30 saves on 32 shots faced for his eighth win of the season in his 125th OHL appearance between the pipes.

The North Bay Battalion invaded the Dort Financial Center on Friday, and Aspinall netted the first goal of the game for the second time in as many nights. The Battalion answered, and the score was tied at one after 20 minutes. Then the Birds offense exploded in the middle frame, lighting the lamp seven times and eventually cruising to a 9-3 triumph. Kostov earned his 100th career point with his first tally of the night, which was his 40th OHL goal. Then he logged his first career hat trick, and then his first four-goal game. Brady Smith recorded five helpers to tie Flint's all-time record. Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi, and Rylan Fellinger each finished with a goal and a pair of assists, Pitre scored twice, and Chase Hull earned two points with two assists. Vaccari made 20 saves on 23 shots for his ninth win of the campaign.

The Firebirds remained on home ice for Saturday's tilt as they hosted the Guelph Storm for the first time this season. The Storm's overage forward Ethan Miedema started things off, giving Guelph the early 1-0 lead in the first. Lombardi answered, tying the game at one less than 30 seconds later with his eighth goal in eight games. Kostov maintained his red-hot offensive play, scoring the next two before Lombardi struck again. Kostov completed his second hat trick in as many nights and pitched in an assist for a second four-point game. Urban Podrekar rounded out the scoring as the Birds cruised to a 6-3 win on home ice. Mason Courville backstopped the club with 26 saves for the second victory of his young career.

In total, Flint was outshot 84-76 across the three games this week, despite earning all six standings points available. The Birds won 99 faceoffs to the opposition's combined 89. The power play struck twice on seven chances (28.6%) while the penalty kill was perfect across eight shorthanded situations. Flint's overall penalty kill is clicking at an 83.9% for the season, ranking fifth-best in the league.

WORLD U-17 HOCKEY CHALLENGE

Firebirds forward Charlie Murata earned a gold medal in Truro, Nova Scotia this week, helping Team Canada Red win the U-17 tournament. Murata scored along with two fellow OHLers to propel Team Red over Canada Team White 6-3 to earn the coveted hardware. He finished third in the tournament in scoring with an impressive four goals and six assists for 10 points in five games. Team USA finished third after defeating Czechia in the Bronze Medal game. In total, 17 OHL players earned medals.

LEADERBOARD

Kostov has leaped into first place in scoring for the Firebirds, now with 23 points. He's scored 14 times, which has him tied for fourth in the OHL, and he's earned nine assists. His five power-play goals are tied for third-most in the league for the season. Lombardi now holds the second spot with nine tallies and 12 helpers for 21 points. Aspinall ranks third with eight goals and 12 assists for an even 20 points thus far. Podrekar's nine points (2 G, 7 A) pace the defensive troops. Murata now returns to the club with the lead in rookie scoring at six points (1 G, 5 A) through ten games played.

COMING UP

The Firebirds will again play three games in the upcoming week, two at home and one on the road. First up is a home game against the London Knights on Wednesday. The Knights got the upper hand in the one previous meeting with a 5-4 overtime win at the Canada Life Place. Wednesday's contest is the first of four 810 Wednesday games, when fans from Genesee County can purchase Bronze level tickets for $8 or Silver level tickets for just $10. On Friday, Flint hits the road to face the OHL's top team, the Brantford Bulldogs. The Dogs have yet to suffer a regulation loss at the time of print, boasting a record of 14-0-3-1. Finally, the Birds return home to host the Owen Sound Attack for the second time this year. In their first meeting on October 26, Lombardi and Xavier Tessier each scored twice and Vaccari stopped 39 of 41 shots to lead the Firebirds to a 6-2 triumph at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop for all three games this week is set for 7:00 p.m.







