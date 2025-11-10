Colts Weekly Report
Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts closed out a strong week of hockey, earning points in back-to-back games and continuing to climb in the standings behind standout performances throughout the lineup.
Catch the full weekly report below on our YouTube channel
Watch Here ' Barrie Colts Weekly Report
This Week:
The Colts now return home for a two-game set at Sadlon Arena, starting with Charity Night on Thursday, November 13, which will support over 15 local charities and raise awareness for incredible community causes.
Get your tickets now: Barrie vs Saginaw
Barrie then hosts Rock 'n' Roll Night on Saturday, November 15, when the team takes on the Peterborough Petes at 7:30 PM.
Get your tickets now: Barrie vs Peterborough
