Fraudulent Emails Circulating

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are alerting partners, sponsors, members and fans of the Ontario Hockey League community to a recent wave of fraudulent emails impersonating our Business Operations team. These emails are attempting to solicit payments for vendor space, advertising, and other commercial opportunities.

We want to emphasize that all official communications from the Barrie Colts will only originate from verified @barriecolts.com email addresses. Emails from any other domains or addresses should be considered suspicious and immediately reported. If you receive an email you believe may be fraudulent:

Do not respond or provide any financial information

The Barrie Colts take the security of our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders very seriously. We are actively investigating these incidents and implementing additional measures to protect all official communications.

