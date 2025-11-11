Fraudulent Emails Circulating
Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts are alerting partners, sponsors, members and fans of the Ontario Hockey League community to a recent wave of fraudulent emails impersonating our Business Operations team. These emails are attempting to solicit payments for vendor space, advertising, and other commercial opportunities.
We want to emphasize that all official communications from the Barrie Colts will only originate from verified @barriecolts.com email addresses. Emails from any other domains or addresses should be considered suspicious and immediately reported. If you receive an email you believe may be fraudulent:
Do not respond or provide any financial information
The Barrie Colts take the security of our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders very seriously. We are actively investigating these incidents and implementing additional measures to protect all official communications.
We urge all members of our community to remain vigilant and confirm any unexpected requests for payment or sensitive information directly with our verified team members.
