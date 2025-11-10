Generals Acquire Goalie Matthew Humphries

Oshawa, On - The Oshawa Generals have acquired goalie Matthew Humphries from the Niagara IceDogs.

Oshawa is sending Brantford's 4th round pick in 2026 and the Soo's 7th round pick in 2028 to the IceDogs in exchange for '08 netminder Matthew Humphries and Owen Sound's 7th round pick in 2026.

The Generals are adding a goalie with OHL experience having played 14 games with Niagara over the last two seasons. Humphries is listed at 6'2" 196lbs bringing in some size to the Oshawa crease.

