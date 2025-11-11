Generals Face Petes in Peterborough on Remembrance Day

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals journey up the 115 to Peterborough for the second time this season to face the Petes. This is the third overall meeting this season between the long-time rivals.

It was a rough go for Oshawa the first time they visited Peterborough back on OHL Rivalry Week as the Petes scored seven times against them. Aiden Young, Adam Novotný and Matthew Soto combined for 12 points that night, including a hat trick and five points from the over-ager Soto.

The Gens did, however, bounce back against Peterborough on home ice just days later in what was a wild 6-4 victory that featured 56 total penalty minutes between both sides and two five-minute power plays for each team.

Since that win, Oshawa has dropped six straight, including five consecutive losses at home, while the Petes have won four of their last seven, including three straight victories coming into tonight thanks to some strong offensive showings between Novotný and Young in company.

Unlike their first matchup, Oshawa will look to match Peterborough's offense and limit open ice. The Gens come in with a little more confidence after putting up some valiant efforts against both Brantford and Owen Sound this past weekend.

After taking home a Silver Medal at the U17 World Challenge with Canada White, Sam Roberts is expected to return to the Generals' lineup. Roberts recorded four points in five games of tournament play.

Peterborough will also be getting a reinforcement back from the U17 World Challenge in their first overall choice, Kaden McGregor, who recorded five points en route to a Canada Red Gold Medal win. McGregor has recorded three points in the first two games against Oshawa.

Action starts at 7:05 pm with a pre-game ceremony honoring Remembrance Day beforehand. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.