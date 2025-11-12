Generals Defeated by Petes in Peterborough

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to snap their long losing streak, but their archrivals from Peterborough had other plans as the Petes took this one 6-2.

After a touching pre-game ceremony honoring Remembrance Day, both teams went to battle. The Generals would be without Brooks Rogowski for tonight's contest while the Petes would be missing their captain, Carson Cameron.

It would not take long for the scoring to start for Peterborough. A replay would be required after play had stopped, and it showed that Brennan Faulkner's shot at 1:46 went in off the back bar upstairs and quickly came back out.

Peterborough would get another one soon after as Leon Kolarik and Yanis Lutz hooked up on a give-and-go off the rush and Kolarik tipped the pass by Jaden Cholette for his sixth goal after he darted to the net.

Oshawa, after a solid finish to the first period, would start the second with a power play, but after not converting would concede a three-on-two rush where Adam Novotný would set up Matthew Soto - in his 250th OHL game - to make it 3-0.

Despite being down three, the Gens would go right back to work with an extended shift in the attacking zone. On the cycle, Lucas Moore took a pass from the hashmarks, turned to his forehand and snapped it low glove on Easton Rye for his first goal as a General.

Thanks to Moore's goal in his hometown of Peterborough, Oshawa was back in it and would follow up with another quick one from Onni Kalto. Luke Posthumus took the puck off an offensive zone draw, fed Kalto alone in front and he just snuck it up and over Rye.

Kalto's fourth of the year stood after a lengthy review and the Gens, back to within one, would continue to chip away in the second. They could not get the equalizer before the end of the period, but still closed the gap to just a goal going into the final 20.

Hope would be quickly sapped from Oshawa as Peterborough started the third with a terrific individual effort from Kaden McGregor, who won an attacking zone draw to himself, drove to the net and tucked it through Cholette's five-hole.

After the first overall pick put his team back up by two, the Petes would add another quick tally from Aiden Young of a quick feed from Faulkner on the hashmarks to go back up by three. Faulkner would seal it with an empty netter at the end of the game.

On the heels of five different scorers tonight, the Petes continue their winning ways with their fourth straight victory and second win against the Generals on the year.

Oshawa drops their seventh straight but showed some fight in the middle parts of this contest after a slow start put them in a hole early. They would end the night outshooting Peterborough 36-29.

Next for the Generals is a trip to Brampton to face the Steelheads Friday night before returning home for a Sunday afternoon matinee against the Erie Otters on Toy Story Day. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

PBO 1st Goal: Brennan Faulkner (7) from Adam Levac and Matthew Soto at 1:46

PBO 2nd Goal: Leon Kolarik (6) from Yanis Lutz and Colin Fitzgerald at 8:21

2nd Period Scoring:

PBO 3rd Goal: Matthew Soto (8) from Adam Novotný and Adam Levac at 1:14

OSH 1st Goal: Lucas Moore (3) from Porter Byrd-Leitner at 3:02

OSH 2nd Goal: Onni Kalto (4) from Luke Posthumus at 7:35

3rd Period Scoring:

PBO 4th Goal: Kaden McGregor (3) Unassisted at 2:51

PBO 5th Goal: Aiden Young (5) from Brennan Faulkner at 7:28

PBO 6th Goal (EN): Brennan Faulkner (8) from Braydon McCallum and Aiden Young at 19:17

OSH Power Play: 0/2

PBO Power Play: 0/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 23 saves on 28 shots

Easton Rye (PBO): 34 saves on 36 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.