Owen Sound Receive Caden Taylor in Trade with Peterborough Petes

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound - Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced Tuesday morning a transaction between the Peterborough Petes, where the Attack will receive forward 07 ¬Â² Caden Taylor. In return, the Petes will be collecting a 3rd round pick in 2026 (OTT) and a conditional 5th round pick in 2028 (KGN).

"We feel very fortunate to have the ability to bring Caden in a this time. DeGray said when asked about acquiring Taylor. "Caden is a highly offensive gifted forward that can add to the offence of our group immediately. Caden brings excellent skill and size. We believe there is tremendous upside for him to grow with our group in Owen Sound. We would like to welcome Caden and his family to the Attack organization."

The 6-foot-3 Shanty Bay, ON native was first introduced to the OHL as a Sudbury Wolves first round pick (#9 overall) during the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft. After 27 games played with the Wolves, Taylor would move on to the Peterborough Petes where he would complete two seasons with the team. While with the Petes, Taylor recorded a total of 27 goals, 25 assists in 52 points.

Attack Head Coach Scott Wray says he is excited to bring Taylor into the Attack.

"As a former 9th overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League, he has great size and moves ver well. Caden also has a pro shot you can't teach. I have no doubt bringing Caden into our culture, we will see him thrive as a player."







