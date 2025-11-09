Attack Fall in a Shootout in Hockey Fights Cancer Game VS Knights

Published on November 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack looked to bounce back from a tough loss in a mid-week school day game against Sarnia when the visiting London Knights came into the Bayshore for Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The Bears would grab an early when newly acquired forward Wesley Royston received a cross ice pass from Landon Jackman and ripped it past the blocker of London net-minder Sebastian Gatto. The Attack held onto the early lead as a goalie show had began with both net-minders making huge stops on both ends of the ice. Witth just 2:17 left in the first Braidy Wassilyn stole the puck from Noah Roberts and fired the puck on net sneaking it through Carter George to even things up at one heading into the second.

The second frame would see more of a goalie battle at work as both teams traded chances, each of the goalies taking turns keeping the game tied. That is until the Knights found the puck in the neutral zone and rushed towards the Attack net causing a flurry out front, a scrambling George kicked back several saves but Ben Wilmott finally found a hole and the back of the net with just 1.2 seconds left in the period.

The third frame started similar to the second with both goalies making several saves. With just under 10 minuets to go in the game and the Attack still down one, Tristan Delisle would find Harry Nansi cutting down the middle all alone, sniping a wrist shot past Gatto to even the game at 2-2. This score would hold up and we would head to overtime.

The overtime period was very fast with both teams trading chances until with 1:30 left in extra period the Attack would get called for tripping and head to a 4 on 3 penalty kill. Massive effort and numerous stop from George in the Attack net held the Knights at bay, forcing a deciding shootout to end the game.

In the shootout the Attack sent Pierce Mbuyi and Tristan Delisle to the line, but London net-minder Gatto held the fort. Knights forward Sam O'Reilly on the other side ripped a shot that would beat George and give the Knights the one goal advantage. The last shooter for the Bears was Harry Nansi who made a great move and tried and slide the puck past Gatto but was ultimately stopped by the toe of his skate ending the game.

