Game Day - November 8 - GUE at FLNT
Published on November 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm head state side for a visit with the Flint Firebirds.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Quinn Beauchesne
14th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
5th round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 10 games this season
Has 4 points, including 3 goals, in his last 3 games played
Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds
Alex Kostov
58th overall pick of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists) in 15 games this season
Has 6 points, including 4 goals, in his last 3 games played
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
