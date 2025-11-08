Fronts Can't Find the Back of the Net in 2-1 Loss to London

The Kingston Frontenacs continued their Western Conference road trip in London on Friday night. The Frontenacs began the road trip with a loss in Windsor on Thursday to the Spitfires, losing in a 3-0 affair. The Frontenacs and Knights faced off earlier this week in Kingston, as London beat the Frontenacs 6-1.

Playing in front of 9,000+ on a Friday night puts London near the top of the list of most difficult places to play in the OHL, so the Frontenacs needed to storm out of the gates from the drop of the puck; and they were able to do just that.

Just 1:49 into the game, Tomas Pobezal broke into the London zone, stopped up, and threw a laser of a pass to the front of the net that was put into the back of the net by Robin Kuzma. The younger Kuzma's 6th goal of the season was deflected over the shoulder of Knights' goaltender Aleksei Medvedev to put the Frontenacs up early.

Matthew Minchak got the start for the Frontenacs, who knew he had a tall task in front of him in what was the biggest start of his young OHL career. Minchak stepped up for the moment, and delivered a strong night of play; beginning with 15 saves in the opening period to keep it 1-0 for the Frontenacs.

The second period saw some good opportunities at both ends of the ice with both goalies stopping multiple chances; but London eventually broke through with under five minutes to play in the second. Braidy Wassilyn found the back of the net on a similar play to Robin Kuzma's opening goal of the contest, deflecting a Andoni Fimis pass behind Minchak to tie the game up.

In the third period, the Frontenacs seemed to run out of gas as they were only able to muster up three shots on goal in a tie game. Matt Minchak kept his team in it for as long as he could, but Braidy Wassilyn would score his second of the night on a 2-on-1 break and give the Knights a 2-1 lead. The Frontenacs were unable to do anything with Minchak pulled and the extra attacker on the ice, as London would wrap up the night with a 2-1 victory. Minchak was the shining star for Kingston, making 34 saves in defeat.







