Klepov Extends Point Streak with Goal in Saturday Loss to North Bay

Published on November 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit right wing Nikita Klepov vs. the North Bay Battalion

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell at home, 7-1 on Saturday night after a five-goal period by the North Bay Battalion. Nikita Klepov scored his 14th goal of the season for the Spirit, and Aaron Enright scored his first of the season for the Battalion.

The Spirit opened the scoring after James Guo sent a perfect pass across the crease to Nikita Klepov for his 14th goal of the season. Dima Zhilkin picked up the secondary assist, and the Saginaw Spirit took a 1-0 lead 6:58 into the first. The goal gave Klepov points in each of his last six games.

Ryder Carey tied the game for the Battalion at 13:56, after sending Arseny Pronin's cross-ice pass into the back of the net.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 NB (Total Shots: 5 - 11)

Nolan Laird took the lead for the Battalion after he picked up a loose puck in the slot and slipped it through the five-hole of Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau. Lirim Amidovski and Bronson Ride picked up the assists, and the Battalion had the lone goal in the second at 7:23.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 NB (2nd period shots: 7 - 12 Total shots: 12 - 23)

The Battalion extended their lead in the third after Shamar Moses sent a backhand pass cross ice to Ihnat Pazii for his fourth goal of the season. Bronson Ride got his second assist, and the Battalion led 3-1 at 5:16.

Moses picked up his second point of the game after sending one past a sprawling Kaleb Papineau to make it 4-1 in favor of North Bay. Ethan Procyszyn and Jax Pereira picked up the assists as North Bay extended their lead 8:40 into the third.

Aaron Enright scored his first goal of the season off the face of on a four-on-four to score the Battalion's third goal of the period. Evgeny Dubrovstev picked the assist as the Battalion led 5-1 at 10:24.

Thirty-five seconds later, Kent Greer's shot from the boards bounced in for his fifth goal of the season. Evgeny Dubrovstev picked up the primary assist for his fourth point in three games, and Ryder Carey picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist.

Ihnat Pazii's backhand from behind the net found Nick Wellenreiter at the right circle for the Battalion's fifth goal of the period at 17:11.

Final: SAG 1 - 7 NB (3rd period shots 5 - 11, Total shots 17 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 0/5 NB 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Kaleb Papineau (27 saves, 34 shots) NB: Jack Lisson (16 saves, 17 shots)

The Spirit play next Thursday, November 13th, against the Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena.

