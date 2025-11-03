Harper Continues Scoring Streak in Sunday Night Loss to Brantford

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit defenseman Levi Harper

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit defenseman Levi Harper(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell 6-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs at the Dow Event Center on Sunday night. Nikita Klepov had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (4G-2A) in three games this weekend, and Egor Barabanov had his 7th multi-point game of the season with two assists. For the Bulldogs, Jake O'Brien extended his point streak to ten games with four assists in the win, and goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 27 of 29 shots.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring after Layne Gallacher sent Zack Sandhu's rebound past goaltender Stepan Shurygin. Ben Danford picked up the secondary assist, and the Brantford Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead 1:40 into the first.

Adam Benak scored next for Brantford on the power play, after his shot from the point beat Stepan Shurygin low blocker side. Jake O'Brien and Adam Jiricek picked up the assists, and the Bulldogs extended their lead to two 7:39 into the first.

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 BFD (Total Shots: 7 - 10)

Nikita Klepov responded for Saginaw after he found the back of the net on a backhand shot in the slot. Egor Barabanov picked up the primary assist, and Graydon Jones earned the secondary as the Spirit cut the lead in half at 4:42.

The Bulldogs' power play picked up their second of the game after Caleb Malhotra's pass bounced in off a Spirit Defender. Adam Benak and Jake O'Brien picked up their second points of the game with the assists, as the Bulldogs took back their two-goal lead 6:00 into the second.

At 10:53, Dima Zhilkin received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head.

Caleb Malhotra picked up his second goal of the period on the power play after a tip-in down low on Adam Jiricek's shot. Jake O'Brien picked up the secondary assists as the Bulldogs took a three-goal lead at 13:20.

Less than a minute later, the Bulldogs' power play struck again, with Marek Vanacker scoring on the one-timer. Jake O'Brien picked up his fourth assist of the game and Adam Benak's assist gave him three points on the night.

Brantford scored their fourth goal of the period on a breakaway when Layne Gallacher found the back of the net. Parker Holmes and Ben Danford had the assists, and the Bulldogs took a 6-1 lead 16:01 in the second.

After 2: SAG 1 - 6 BFD (2nd period shots: 9 - 16 Total shots: 16 - 26)

The Saginaw Spirit subbed goaltender Kaleb Papineau in for Stepan Shurygin to start the third period. He would go on to stop all 11 Brantford shots.

Levi Harper responded late for Saginaw with his 6th goal of the season after he fired a rocket past Ryerson Leenders from the right circle. Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov set up a beautiful passing play for the assists, and the Spirit trailed by four 10:28 into the third.

Final: SAG 2 - 6 BFD (3rd period shots 13 - 11, Total shots 29 - 37)

Powerplays SAG 0/2 BFD 4/5

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (20 saves, 26 shots), Kaleb Papineau (11 saves, 11 shots) BFD Ryerson Leenders (27 saves, 29 shots)

The Saginaw Spirit play next Friday, November 7th, against the Kitchener Rangers at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.