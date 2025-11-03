Frontenacs Offense Goes Silent in 6-1 Loss to London

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

On a sunny Sunday afternoon in Kingston, the Frontenacs played host to the London Knights for the first and only time of the season. The Frontenacs entered Sunday looking to snap a three game losing skid, while the London Knights entered the contest having lost just one game in regulation since the end of September.

The Frontenacs began the first period like they were shot out of a cannon having multiple chances to open the scoring early in the game; but Vancouver Canucks draft choice Aleksei Medvedev stood tall between the pipes. Trying to flip the script on a couple lackluster performances, the Fronts were going toe-to-toe with the defending Memorial Cup Champions.

Entering the game with the second best penalty kill in the league, the Fronts were put to the test midway through the opening frame after Will Bishop was sent to the box. The Fronts got through the first 1:30 of the kill, but the newly acquired London Knight made them pay. Braidy Wassilyn ran a give and go with Jaxon Cover and made a pretty move in tight to open the scoring for the Knights.

After ending the first period up 12-10 in the shot department, the Fronts were looking to create more chances to start the second. Unfortunately for them, London would strike under thirty seconds into the frame. Knights captain Sam O'Reilly found himself in front and made no mistake to double his teams lead. The Knights would add goals from Jaxon Cover, Braiden Clark and Rene Van Bommel before the second came to a close, chasing Gavin Betts from the Kingston net in the process.

Matthew Minchak replaced Betts in goal after London's fifth goal after Betts allowed 5 goals on 23 shots. Betts made some big time saves throughout the game, so this was a move made by head coach Troy Mann looking to give his team a spark.

The third period was always going to be an uphill battle for the Frontenacs to try and comeback in this game, and London made it even more challenging for them with their sixth goal of the night off the stick of Kaeden Hawkins. With just 39 seconds to play, the Frontenacs would ruin the shutout for Aleksei Medvedev as Andrew Kuzma scored his fifth of the season on a late powerplay.

The Frontenacs head to Windsor, London, Kitchener and Ottawa for a four game road trip before returning home on Friday, November 14th for our "Salute the Troops" night.







