Firebirds Fall to Spitfires, 5-2

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman Luka Graziano

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Windsor Spitfires) Flint Firebirds defenseman Luka Graziano(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Windsor Spitfires)

WINDSOR, Ont. - Jimmy Lombardi and Chase Hull both scored, Mason Courville made 25 saves but the Windsor Spitfires rode a hat trick from Liam Greentree to a 5-2 win over the Flint Firebirds on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Windsor opened the scoring early in the first period with a power play goal. Greentree found Ethan Belchetz at the bottom of the right circle. Belchetz snapped a shot through Courville on the short side and the Spitfires grabbed a 1-0 lead.

They then added to that lead two and a half minutes later after Wyatt Kennedy carried the puck down the right wing, drew the defense and snapped a pass to Caden Harvey on the back door. Harvey steered the puck past the lunging Courville, extending the Spitfires' edge to 2-0.

Windsor got one more in the first after AJ Spellacy's breakaway chance was turned away by Courville but remained in the Flint zone. The puck bounced toward Greentree who gathered it and blistered a shot past Courville, pushing the Windsor lead to 3-0.

The Spits kept it rolling in the second as Greentree added another goal on a snap shot from the right circle to make it 4-0. Flint answered late in the second period though, first when Luka Graziano took a shot from the blue line. The puck deflected off Lombardi in front of the net and bounced past Joey Costanzo to get the Firebirds on the board.

The Birds then cut the deficit to two with less than five seconds to play in the middle frame. Alex Kostov fired a shot that hit a body in front and bounced to Hull on the back post. Hull chipped the puck over Costanzo's shoulder and the score was 4-2.

It would remain a two-goal deficit for the Firebirds deep into the third period until Greentree cashed in with an empty-netter to complete his hat trick and push it to 5-2. Windsor improved to 13-3-1-1 with the win while Flint fell to 8-6-1-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi now has six goals in his last six games...Chase Hull scored for the third time in his past five games...the Firebirds have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing on back-to-back nights on October 3 and 4.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday night to face the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.