Fronts Looking to Snap Some Streaks against the Knights this Afternoon

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will look to turn the page and put an end to two streaks this afternoon at Slush Puppie Place as they host the high-flying London Knights. The Frontenacs enter the matchup searching for a spark after three consecutive losses, while London rolls into Kingston riding a dominant 8-1-1 stretch over their last ten games.

For Kingston, today's game presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The Frontenacs haven't defeated the Knights since September 29th, 2017; a commanding 5-0 victory that now feels like a distant memory. Since then London has claimed ten straight meetings between the two clubs, and the Frontenacs will be eager to rewrite that narrative on home ice.

Despite the recent skid, Kingston has shown flashes of the team that can compete with anyone in the league. The key will be finding their offensive rhythm early and capitalizing on chances against a disciplined Knights squad that thrives on transition and puck control. Expect the Frontenacs to lean on their top scorers to set the tone, while goaltending and special teams will play a crucial role in halting London's offensive push.

The Knights enter the game as one of the OHL's hottest teams. Captain Sam O'Reilly leads a potent attack and a confident group that has been difficult to slow down. Kingston will need to match London's intensity shift-for-shift and feed off the home crowd energy.

With a chance to snap both their losing streak and a long-standing drought against the Knights, the Frontenacs have plenty of motivation heading into the afternoon matchup. A strong start, disciplined play, and belief in their game plan could be the formula to finally flip the script against London.

Puck drop is set for 4:05PM at Slush Puppie Place - and Kingston will be hungry to make this one count.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Tomas Pobezal (#10)

Pobezal has been a welcome addition to the Frontenacs line up since joining the team over the summer. Expected to be mainly a scorer, Pobezal has shown that he can play with an edge as he isn't afraid to be involved in the rough stuff that comes with junior hockey. "Pobes" has 9 points through his first 14 games with the Frontenacs and has been heating up as of late.

London - Ben Wilmott (#53)

Wilmott was one of London's free agent signings over the summer to help replace the enormous turnover from the 2025 Memorial Cup winning team, and he's more than filled his role on the new look Knights. Wilmott spent the last two seasons in the USHL before coming to London, and has put up 7 goals and 6 assists through his first 13 games in the OHL, good for second on the Knights in points.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







