Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Fronts fight hard but come up short Saturday Category: Article November 1, 2025 The Kingston Frontenacs started their weekend in Peterborough for their third meeting with the Petes this season.

The first period was great for those supporting the black and gold. Jacob Battaglia and Kieren Dervin both scored their seventh goals of the year. Battaglia struck first, followed by Dervin, who scored late in the first frame. Frontenacs starting goalie, Matt Minchak, was solid as ever in the first period. Minchak would stop all 11 shots he faced in the first 20 minutes. Score after the first period, 2-0 Frontenacs.

The energy jumped up a notch in the second period at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The Petes were able to beat Minchak three times in the middle frame, but the Frontenacs refused to go away. Nolan Buttar, Adam Kelly, and Robin Kuzma would all team up for a beautiful goal finished off by Kuzma. It would be good for the rookies' fifth goal of the season. 3-3, the score after two periods of play.

Kingston would struggle in the third period, allowing Genc Ula to score his second of the season just three and a half minutes into the final frame. The Frontenacs would try and fight back, but Peterborough goalie Easton Rye would be up to the task, stopping the seven shots he faced in the third period. The Petes would add an empty net goal as time expired. Final score from the Peterborough Memorial Centre, 5-3 Petes.

The Frontenacs now turn their focus to Sunday afternoon when they play host to the London Knights at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop is just after 4:00pm.







