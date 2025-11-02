Monthly Matchups - November 2025
Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm enter November 8th in the Western Conference with a 6-6-2-0 record.
November Games
Sunday, November 2nd 2:07pm vs. Sarnia - Hometown Trade Game sponsored by TD Direct Investing
Wednesday, November 5th 6:37pm vs. London - Pink the Rink sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars and Ones Day
Friday, November 7th 7:07pm @ Sault Ste. Marie
Saturday, November 8th 7:00pm @ Flint Firebirds
Friday, November 14th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis Night sponsored by Andra Arnold
Saturday, November 15th 7:07pm vs. Kitchener - Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning
Tuesday, November 18th 7:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers
Friday, November 21st 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Flu Clinic sponsored by Rexall
Saturday, November 22nd 4:07pm vs. Flint - TBA
Sunday, November 23rd 4:05pm @ Windsor Spitfires
Friday, November 28th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Books for Kids sponsored by GuelphToday.com
Sunday, November 30th 2:07pm vs. Sudbury - Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Leenders Shuts out Firebirds; Danford Debuts with Pair of Points - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sima's Hat Trick Helps Spirit to 6-3 Win over Spitfires on Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Erliden Makes 42 Saves as Otters Fall in Barrie - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Take out Firebirds, 7-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Attack Hold on 4-3 against the Wolves - Owen Sound Attack
- Monthly Matchups - November 2025 - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - November 2 - SAR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Fronts Fight Hard But Come up Short Saturday - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Post Second Consecutive Shutout, Defeat Brampton 4-0 - Kitchener Rangers
- Petes Battle Back from 2-0 Deficit to Beat Frontenacs at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Drop Third Straight to Greyhounds - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for October - OHL
- Thank You, Lucas, Aiden & Luca - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit Forward Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Month for September/October - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Meet Steelheads in Saturday Evening Contest - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Head to Peterborough to Kickoff Two Game Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 14, Firebirds vs Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Host Greyhounds on Country Night - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.