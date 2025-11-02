Monthly Matchups - November 2025

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm enter November 8th in the Western Conference with a 6-6-2-0 record.

November Games

Sunday, November 2nd 2:07pm vs. Sarnia - Hometown Trade Game sponsored by TD Direct Investing

Wednesday, November 5th 6:37pm vs. London - Pink the Rink sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars and Ones Day

Friday, November 7th 7:07pm @ Sault Ste. Marie

Saturday, November 8th 7:00pm @ Flint Firebirds

Friday, November 14th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis Night sponsored by Andra Arnold

Saturday, November 15th 7:07pm vs. Kitchener - Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning

Tuesday, November 18th 7:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers

Friday, November 21st 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Flu Clinic sponsored by Rexall

Saturday, November 22nd 4:07pm vs. Flint - TBA

Sunday, November 23rd 4:05pm @ Windsor Spitfires

Friday, November 28th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Books for Kids sponsored by GuelphToday.com

Sunday, November 30th 2:07pm vs. Sudbury - Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.