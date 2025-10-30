Luchanko and Paquette to Share the Captaincy
Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph Storm Head Coach Cory Stillman announced today that Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette will be named co-captains of the hockey club. The announcement comes after the two players had great discussion and consideration and put forward the suggestion of sharing the captaincy.
"Both players bring outstanding leadership qualities on and off the ice and will share the responsibilities of guiding our group moving forward," said Head Coach Cory Stillman. "Together they represent what we want to be - a team that works, competes, and sticks together through everything."
The 2006-born Luchanko is currently in his fourth OHL season with the club where he has recorded 34 goals, and 77 assists for 111 points in 132 career games. Luchanko was originally drafted in the 1st round, 12th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The London, Ontario native was selected 13th overall by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after impressing during the 2023/2024 regular season, amassing 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) through 68 games, he was also named the William Hanley Trophy recipient as the league's most sportsmanlike player. The Flyers signed him to an entry-level contract on July 6th, 2024. He made his NHL debut on October 11 2024, and has appeared in 8 career NHL games.
Paquette, the 2005-born winger is currently in his fifth OHL season with the club where he has recorded 71 goals, and 58 assists for 129 points in 258 career games. Paquette was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 31st overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He heard his named called by the Dallas Stars at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
All-time Storm Captains
2025-26 Jett Luchanko / Charlie Paquette
2024-25 Jett Luchanko
2023-24 Braeden Bowman
2022-23 Cooper Walker
2021-22 Brayden Guy
2020-21 N/A
2019-20 ¬Â¨Cam Hillis
2018-19 ¬Â¨Isaac Ratcliffe
2017-18 ¬Â¨Garrett McFadden
2016-17 ¬Â¨ Garrett McFadden
2015-16 ¬Â¨ C.J. Garcia
2014-15 ¬Â¨ Jason Dickinson
2013-14 ¬Â¨Matt Finn
2012-13 ¬Â¨Matt Finn
2011-12 ¬Â¨N/A
2010-11 ¬Â¨Tyler Carroll / Michael Latta / Taylor Beck
2009-10 ¬Â¨Corey Syvret
2008-09 Matt Kennedy
2007-08 ¬Â¨ Rafael Rotter
2006-07 ¬Â¨Ryan Parent
2004-06 ¬Â¨Ryan Callahan
2003-04 ¬Â¨Martin St. Pierre (co-captain) / Niko Tuomi (co-captain)
2002-03 ¬Â¨Andrew Archer
2001-02 ¬Â¨Kevin Dallman (co-captain) / Morgan McCormick (co-captain)
2000-01 ¬Â¨ Morgan McCormick (co-captain) / Charlie Stephens (co-captain)
1999-2000 ¬Â¨Kent McDonell / Eric Beaudoin (in captain's absence)
1998-99 ¬Â¨Darryl McArthur
1997-98 ¬Â¨ Chris Hajt/Jason Jackman (in captain's absence)
1996-97 ¬Â¨Todd Norman (co-captain) / Chris Hajt (co-captain)
1995-96 ¬Â¨Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)
1994-95 ¬Â¨ Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)
1993-94 ¬Â¨ Sylvain Cloutier
1992-93 ¬Â¨Alec Stojanov / Jeff Bes
1991- 92 ¬Â¨ Todd Gleason / Alec Stojanov
