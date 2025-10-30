OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 31 and November 1
Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - With the Toronto Blue Jays continuing their quest in the World Series, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the following game start time changes for the following regular season games on Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1:
Fri., October 31 - Brampton at Niagara, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)
Sat., November 1 - Kingston at Peterborough, 4:05pm (was 7:05pm)
Sat., November 1 - Sault Ste. Marie at Oshawa, 4:05pm (was 7:05pm)
Sat., November 1 - Sudbury at Owen Sound, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025
- Hometown Trader Game Day Presented by TD Direct Investing - Guelph Storm
- Generals Trade Captain Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu to Brantford - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs Acquire Ben Danford & Zackary Sandhu from Generals - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 31 and November 1 - OHL
- Saturday's Game Time Changed to 6pm - Owen Sound Attack
- IceDogs Raise over $9,600 for Community Crew - Niagara IceDogs
- Luchanko and Paquette to Share the Captaincy - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - October 30 - ER at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 13, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.