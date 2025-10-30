OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 31 and November 1

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - With the Toronto Blue Jays continuing their quest in the World Series, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the following game start time changes for the following regular season games on Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1:

Fri., October 31 - Brampton at Niagara, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)

Sat., November 1 - Kingston at Peterborough, 4:05pm (was 7:05pm)

Sat., November 1 - Sault Ste. Marie at Oshawa, 4:05pm (was 7:05pm)

Sat., November 1 - Sudbury at Owen Sound, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

