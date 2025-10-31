Levac Scores as Petes Lose to Knights at Home

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes right wing Francis Parish (left) vs. the London Knights

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 30, the Peterborough Petes hosted the London Knights for their annual Halloween game presented by Pete 99.7. The Knights won the game by a score of 6-1.

Adam Levac scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Braydon McCallum and Matthew Perreault each picking up an assist. Masen Johnston made 40 saves in the loss.

First Period:

London Goal (14:56) - Evan Van Gorp (2), Assist - Sam O'Reilly (7)

London Goal (16:36) - Caleb Mitchell (1), Unassisted

London Goal (17:02) - Ben Wilmott (7), Assists - Logan Hawrey (5), Braidy Wassilyn (4)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (4:51) - Adam Levac (4), Assists - Braydon McCallum (7), Matthew Perreault (4)

London Goal (6:29) - Henry Brzustewicz (5), Assists - Ben Wilmott (6), Braidy Wassilyn (5)

London Goal (7:05) - Henry Brzustewicz (6), Assists - Sam O'Reilly (8), Jaxon Cover (6)

Third Period:

London Goal (12:46) - Max Crete (2), Assists - Mikhail Zakharov (1), Jared Wooley (7)

The Petes are back in action for their Special Olympics Big Ticket Game on Saturday, November 1, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

