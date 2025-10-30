Game Day, Game 13, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 13 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Xavier Tessier and Jimmy Lombardi each had two goals, Chris Thibodeau dished out three assists and Mason Vaccari made 39 saves as the Firebirds thumped the Owen Sound Attack, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Dort Financial Center. Flint won its fifth consecutive home game and its sixth of the past seven overall.

RACKING UP POINTS: Jimmy Lombardi enters Thursday's game riding a seven-game point streak, the longest by a Firebird this season. Lombardi has four goals and eight assists during his streak, which dates back to October 8. He also has goals in three consecutive games, tied for the longest active goal streak in the league. The Firebirds have gone 6-1-0-0 during Lombardi's point streak.

THE COORS LIGHT I-75 DIVIDE CUP: Flint leads the season series with its rival, 3-0, giving the Firebirds a significant advantage in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. They would clinch the cup with two more wins and have five games remaining against the Spirit. Flint last claimed it in the 2021-22 season.

A GLANCE AT THE SPIRIT: Saginaw enters Thursday's game with wins in three in a row and points in four straight. The Spirit have not lost since falling to the Firebirds, 4-3 in a shootout on October 19. Saginaw has struggled to keep the puck out of its net; the Spirit are tied for 18th in the league with 4.21 goals against per game. But their offense has been potent all season with 3.79 goals per game, fourth in the OHL, and they have scored 15 goals during their three-game winning streak.

WHAT A GOALIE: Mason Vaccari made 39 saves during Sunday's win over Owen Sound, his fifth game of 37 saves or more. Vaccari is tied for the OHL lead with two shutouts and third in the league with a .918 save percentage.

ODDS AND ENDS: Two of the three games between the Firebirds and Spirit have gone past 60 minutes and each has been decided by one goal...Xavier Tessier scored his second and third career OHL goals on Sunday...the Firebirds are 5-for-11 on the power play against Saginaw this season...following Thursday's game, the Firebirds will not return to Saginaw until March 14.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will take Friday night off and return home on Saturday to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

