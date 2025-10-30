Hometown Trader Game Day Presented by TD Direct Investing

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Sunday, November 2nd is the Hometown Trader Game presented by TD Direct Investing as the Sarnia Sting visit the Sleeman Centre for the first meeting of the season.

Sunday's game marks the launch of Hometown Trader, Guelph Edition, a new series that spotlights hometown leaders making a difference in their communities. The episode features Jim Estill, CEO of Danby Appliances, a proud Guelph business and an inspiring example of hometown success, click here to learn more. When fans enter the arena, they will receive a free Hometown Trader trading card at gate 6. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about TD Direct Investing and how it helps you put every dollar to work with Partial Share Trading. Sunday's ceremonial puck drop will feature Him Estill and Linda Henry, Relationship Manager at TD Direct Investing.

Tickets to Sunday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

Sunday's game is a great opportunity to bring the entire family to the Sleeman Centre and meet your favourite Storm players following the game! Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are required for children and strongly encouraged for adults. Fans attending Skate by the Storm can check their gear upon entry at gate 6. We ask all those attending to keep their bags and gear to one side of the hallway during the annual skate as we expect great crowds and want to ensure smooth and safe hallway access.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







