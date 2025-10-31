Firebirds Hammer Spirit, 5-1

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAGINAW, Mich. - Mason Vaccari made 29 saves on 30 shots, five different Firebirds scored and Flint beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-1, on Thursday night at the Dow Event Center. Flint won its third straight game and improved to 4-0 in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring in the first period with a milestone goal. The Firebirds applied pressure on the forecheck and forced a sloppy pass that Josh Bonnyman intercepted at the left wing circle. Bonnyman snapped a shot past the blocker of Stepan Shurygin for his first OHL goal and the Birds took a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead later in the period while skating shorthanded. Jimmy Lombardi forced a turnover in the neutral zone and skated in with a breakaway. He deked from his backhand to his forehand and sent a shot through Shurygin's legs, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Birds struck again early in the third period. Brady Smith pressured in the attacking zone and took the puck behind the net. He wrapped it around the near post and beat Shurygin to make it 3-0.

Saginaw did answer a minute and a half later though with a power play goal. Levi Harper controlled the puck at the point and fed Nikita Klepov for a one-timer from the right circle. He blasted it high past Mason Vaccari and the score was 3-1.

Flint extended the lead back to three though after Chris Thibodeau was tripped on a breakaway and granted a penalty shot. Thibodeau carried the puck wide on the right side, dragged the puck to his backhand and tucked it past Shurygin's outstretched pad, giving the Birds a 4-1 advantage.

They then added one more in the third as Alex Kostov carried the puck out of his own zone down the left wing into the Saginaw end. He threw on the brakes at the left circle and darted a shot past Shurygin which made things 5-1.

Flint won its third straight game and improved to 8-4-1-0 while Saginaw fell to 5-5-3-2 in the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi extended his point streak to eight games with his goal. He also has goals in four straight games...Josh Bonnyman scored his first OHL goal and recorded his first OHL point...every Firebirds goal was unassisted...the Firebirds are one win over the Spirit away from claiming the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup.

UP NEXT:

Flint heads home to take on the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

