IceDogs Raise over $9,600 for Community Crew

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs and the greater Niagara community raised $9,696.58 for Community Crew through the team's Junior Hockey History jersey auction.

All proceeds from the auction directly supported Community Crew, a Niagara-based charity that has grown from a small lunch program in 2015 to a region-wide initiative. The organization now delivers more than 4,500 healthy lunches each week to over 1,500 children across 36 Niagara schools. Powered by volunteers, donors, and partners, Community Crew ensures no child in Niagara goes to school hungry.

Designed by Mayor Mat Siscoe in partnership with the City of St. Catharines, the special-edition jerseys paid tribute to more than 80 years of Junior A hockey history in St. Catharines. The IceDogs wore the commemorative jerseys on October 19th against the Erie Otters.

The design drew inspiration from past teams, featuring the yellow of the Teepees and Falcons as the base colour, accented with black and red striping to represent the Black Hawks era and transition into the IceDogs' modern colours. The jersey also honoured St. Catharines' storied hockey lineage, recognizing the Falcons (1943-1948), Teepees (1947-1962), Black Hawks (1962-1976), and Fincups (1976-1977).

The IceDogs extend their sincere thanks to the community and all of Dog Country for their generosity and continued support in raising funds and awareness for such an impactful local cause.







